Freddie Flintoff is ‘set to confront his bulimia in new documentary’  

Freddie Flintoff is reportedly set to divulge details of his battle with bulimia and tackle issues with male eating disorders in a new BBC documentary.

The cricket ace, 42, has spoken previously about his relationship with food and is reportedly going to lay bare his battle and also look into the taboo subject of eating disorders in men – which sees one in four males living with bulimia.

Sources tell The Sun: ‘He will meet experts and male sufferers and aim to get a new understanding of what it means to be a man with an eating disorder.’

Freddie, real name Andrew, is set to look into the causes of bulimia and how the disorder impacts the lives of sufferers and their loved ones.

Insiders said: ‘Nowadays one in four people living with bulimia are men. It is a topic that is rarely discussed but it should be.

‘Freddie has bravely spoken about his battles before, and how trying to keep up with ‘slimmer, fitter’ team-mates when he became an England player sent him spiralling.’

In 2017, Freddie revealed the moment he realised he had an eating disorder while on holiday in Dubai with his wife, as he described throwing up a £400 scallop dinner.

Recounting the shocking moment, the sportsman said: ‘I was in Dubai on holiday and we went to the fancy hotel. I remember I got this scallop three ways, and then this main course came.

‘And I went into the toilet and threw up. I came out thinking I’ve just paid £300, £400, for this and I’m throwing it up in the toilet.’

He explained that was when he told his wife Rachael about his eating problem.

Freddie went on: ‘I thought at that point, I’m going to say something. And [my wife]could see something wasn’t right. I think once I told her, that was the first part in being able to talk about it and ultimately stop doing it.’

He added: ‘It’s horrible. You know it’s wrong and you shouldn’t but something inside is telling you to do it.’

Freddie described how he would get ‘stick from the crowd’ about being overweight, having previously spoken about his weight ballooned to 17st 12lb.

Describing how his bulimia took hold, he continued: ‘I used to go out and get drinks and kebabs, and I would go home and make myself sick. I was getting results, hitting targets, so it was working in theory.’

He also described how he became ‘paranoid’ that people were watching what he was buying at the supermarket after he admitted to having an eating disorder.