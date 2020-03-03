Frederic Guilbert knows Aston Villa fans’ pick between safety and winning Carabao Cup

Aston Villa’s French defender believes he knows the priority among supporters between Premier League survival and the Carabao Cup final at Wembley against Manchester City

Aston Villa full-back Frederic Guilbert believes fans would sacrifice silverware today at Wembley if it meant the team survived in the Premier League.

Dean Smith’s team are in danger of dropping down into the Championship after just one year back in the top flight.

But while they have struggled for points consistently in the Premier League, cup progress came as second nature.

The 1994 and 1996 League Cup winners have reached the final once again and take on Carabao Cup holders Manchester City this afternoon.

It would be a tough and controversial pick for fans if they had to choose which is more important to them between staying up and seeing the side lift a trophy.

Villa have not won a major piece of silverware in the last 24 years, but battling back into the Premier League is no simple task these days either.

Asked if fans make the players aware of the club’s long wait for silverware, Guilbert told France Football: “Yes and no.

“We are in a pretty tricky period in the league. They are not exactly very happy right now, which is totally logical.

“The fans, I think, would prefer that we avoid relegation than win this cup…

“We really want to win this final. It is something important in one’s career.

“If you can put your name in the club’s history books, that’s cool.”

Guilbert starts the final today at right-back and will be up against Raheem Sterling.