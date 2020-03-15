Free agent G Spain agrees to re-sign with Bills

Buffalo Bills guard Quinton Spain will not hit free agency after agreeing to re-sign with the team on Thursday.

“Happy to be back and ready to continue what we started and didn’t finish last year,” Spain told NYup.com. “We got something special going on in Buffalo, and I didn’t want to pass up on that opportunity.”

Multiple outlets reported the deal is for three years, with NFL Network reporting the total value at $15 million. Spain was set to become a free agent when the new league year opens Wednesday.

Spain, 28, joined the Bills last spring on a one-year, $2.05 million contract. He started all 16 games — primarily at left guard — for the first time in his career in 2019, allowing one sack, according to STATS, and committing just two penalties.

A former undrafted product out of West Virginia, Spain spent the first four years of his career (2015-18) with the Tennessee Titans, starting 48 of 50 games.

–Field Level Media