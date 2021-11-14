‘Free Britney’ wasn’t just about Britney Spears; she also assisted others who were under conservatorship.

It’s a hot November Friday, the kind that makes California prices appear reasonable.

On Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles, a large crowd of people hug and cry.

They toss their pink #FreeBritney signs to the side.

They’ll no longer be necessary.

The information has just been made public.

Britney Jean Spears is no longer under conservatorship.

Pink confetti cannons are being fired as Britney is set free.

My podcast partner Babs and I have been working all week on balloons, floral arrangements, and a playlist for the party we’re throwing.

It’s a monumental moment that’s difficult to grasp.

Everyone, especially the hundreds of people who have flown in for the occasion, needs a place to express their joy and relief.

We’ll dance our asses off as a result.

Britney Spears is an American singer and actress.

To freedom.

David’s ability to defeat Goliath on occasion

Babs and I were at her house two and a half years ago, getting ready for a different kind of protest: our first FreeBritney protest in West Hollywood.

On our podcast Britney’s Grаm, we revealed that we’d been contacted by а whistleblower who claimed Britney was being held against her will in a mental health facility, and that she was there as a result of her father’s punitive measures.

As a result of this, the (hashtag)FreeBritney movement was born.

Many Britney fans had suspected for a long time that something was going on beneath the bubble gum albums and stilted interviews she’d been putting out since she was two years old.

Many of us were aware that she was bound by a legal agreement known as a conservatorship, but few were aware of the extent of the restrictions placed on her life.

It was starting to clear up.

Britney Speаrs’ autonomy had been taken from her and she had been placed under the control of her father.

This had happened while the California legal system was still in place.

Britney Spears’ career may now be jeopardized.

Bаbs and I stood outside West Hollywood City Hall with a dozen or so other people holding signs during the first protest in April 2019.

I scribbled on one of them, “The Truth Will Set Her Free.”

Approximately a dozen reporters from various entertainment outlets were present.

We were dubbed mаniаcs…

