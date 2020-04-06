Free masks will be distributed to citizens aged 20-65 (application via e-government)

Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun stated that, under the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, masks will be distributed to citizens aged 20-65.

In his share on Twitter, Altun noted that 5 masks per week will be delivered to the home of every citizen between the ages of 20 and 65, who fill the form at “https://maske.epttavm.com” under the coordination of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

Masks will be delivered to citizens free of charge with PTT cargo.

Citizens who want to provide a mask for their family members will also fill in this information on the form.

Free mask supply will not cover citizens over 65 and under 20.

APPLICATIONS WILL BE TAKEN THROUGH E-GOVERNMENT

Applications for the free mask distribution initiated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be received through the e-Government Gateway.

In the announcement made on the “PttAVM.com” website, it was stated that there was a great interest in the applications to be made over “https://maske.epttavm.com” in a short time in coordination with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

“In order to provide you with a healthier service, we would like to inform you that we will receive your applications regarding your free mask requests via the e-Government Gateway as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding.” expressions were included.

It was announced that the masks will be distributed free of charge to every citizen between the ages of 20-65.