Free parking proposed amid fight against COVID-19 epidemic

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Police departments across China are required to push for the exemption of public parking fees to ensure smooth traffic as the country fights against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, according to a recent circular.

The circular, issued by the Ministry of Public Security, aims to meet the parking demands of the public during the epidemic prevention and control when most residents are suggested to stay home.

Police across the country should work with local governments to take measures such as opening public parking lots for free, reducing roadside parking fees and optimizing parking management, said the circular.

The ministry has also demanded efforts of police departments at all levels to further ensure smooth traffic for epidemic prevention and control.

Vehicles carrying emergency supplies and daily necessities shall not be fined for minor traffic violations, said the circular, adding that 24-hour service hotlines should be set up to ensure emergency supplies transportation.