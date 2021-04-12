Free Peru party candidate Pedro Castillo leads presidential race: exit poll

LIMA, April 11 (Xinhua) — Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo, a school teacher running for the Free Peru party, is leading Sunday’s general elections with 16.1 percent of the vote, according to the results of an exit poll published by local media.

Preliminary data also showed candidates Hernando de Soto, of the Advance Country party, and Keiko Fujimori, of the Popular Force party, were vying for the second place with 11.9 percent of votes each.

If maintaining the lead, Castillo will face off against the runner-up, to be defined in the next few hours between De Soto and Fujimori, in a June 6 runoff. Enditem