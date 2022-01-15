Free prescriptions: Patients already struggle to pay for medicine, according to pharmacists who warn against the effects of aging.

Free prescriptions: Patients already have a hard time affording medicine, according to pharmacists who are concerned about the aging population.

As ministers consider raising the upper age limit for charges in England from 60 to 66, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society warns of the impact of the cost of living crisis.

Pharmacists have said that proposals to raise the age at which older people can receive free prescriptions are “hard to understand” at a time when bills and the cost of living are rising.

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) has slammed England’s prescription costs in general, claiming that the bureaucracy involved in charging patients is a “waste” of time.

“We’re not here to collect taxes,” said Thorrun Govind, chair of the RPS’s English pharmacy board.

The Government is considering the responses to its consultation on raising the upper age exemption for prescription charges in England from 60 to 66 to match the state pension age.

According to Age UK, this could affect up to 2.4 million people if no safeguards are in place for those who already receive free prescriptions.

There is speculation that any changes will take effect in April, but ministers have stated that no decision has been made yet.

In Wales and Scotland, prescriptions are free.

“This is an unprecedented pandemic year, and people are being hit with energy bills right now,” Ms Govind said.

It will exacerbate health disparities at a time when people are already under stress.”

“It’s difficult to understand, especially right now,” she said of raising the free prescription age.

“People who have developed long Covid will require more healthcare support than ever before.”

Serena Martin, who lives in Witney, Oxfordshire, and works part-time in housing administration, hopes the government will abandon the plan.

“A lot of people are on a lot of medication that helps them stay working… and allows them to continue to contribute [to society]rather than drain,” the 62-year-old, who takes medication for Barrett’s oesophagus, osteopenia (the stage before osteoporosis), and hypertension, told i.

“With the rises in fuel prices and national insurance, anyone who has just enough money to get by will be hit.”

People who have decided to reduce their working hours due to [their health].

It’s the people who haven’t changed.

