Free range chicken farm that supplies major supermarkets is STRIPPED of its licence by the RSPCA

A free range chicken farm that supplies major supermarkets has had its licence suspended by the RSPCA after animal rights activists found rotting corpses, bleeding hens and filthy conditions at the business.

RSPCA investigators intervened at Hoads Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, after they were ‘shocked’ and ‘appalled’ by the apparent state of the farm’s chickens.

Supermarkets including Tesco’s, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons sell free range eggs from the farm, according to its website, at around £2 for a box of six.

Tesco today said it was ‘deeply disturbed’ by the images inside the farm and would not sell any of its eggs until an investigation was completed. Sainsbury’s and Asda also said they would halt sales.

At least 150 activists from Brighton-based animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) stormed the farm on Monday morning, after publishing a video of conditions there, and demanded action from the authorities.

The activists sat inside chicken enclosures wearing protective gear and were later filmed carrying 50 birds out of the farm. The birds have now been pictured inside their homes on social media.

Footage of the grim conditions inside the farm was captured by DxE activists during a six-month investigation, which involved several visits.

A shocking seven-minute video published by the group shows partially decomposed corpses on a barn floor and lying on racks, dirty living spaces and hens with bleeding vents from which they lay eggs.

One heartbreaking scene shows a bird with a bloodied head and back standing in a corner, while another shows piles of eggs and chicken corpses inside a trailer.

Photos of birds from the farm, published on Monday night, also show a hen with difficulty walking, another with a deformed face and a third with a curled foot.

RSPCA Assured, which oversees the charity’s certification of free range egg farms and made the decision to suspend the business from the scheme, said: ‘We are shocked and appalled by this footage and we understand why people are upset.

‘Any allegations of poor welfare issues on RSPCA Assured certified farms are taken extremely seriously, which is why we have suspended the farm’s accreditation while we urgently investigate.’

The RSPCA said it had ‘very serious concerns’ about Hoads Farm after viewing the footage.

‘On any farm, it’s important that any sick or injured animal receives attention quickly and that if any birds die their bodies are removed promptly.

‘We would encourage anyone with concerns about animal suffering to report it to us at the time so we can take swift action.’

Describing their visit to the farm, a DxE spokesman said: ‘One night we found a hen huddled in the corner, motionless and shaking.

‘She had blood all over her head. She was in clear pain and shock and hadn’t received any medical attention.’

DxE added that every time they visited they found ‘piles of dead birds in the walkways among living hens’ and hens with bleeding cloacae that they claim were ‘visibly infected’.

Police officers arrived 30 minutes after the activists protested at Hoads Farm was reported but, according to activists, did not intervene.

As well as a protest inside the farm, six other activists locked themselves into heavy chains on the farm’s driveway and were surrounded by more protesters.

At 11am protesters entered a Sainsbury’s store in Hastings and held up images of the conditions at free range Hoads Farm.

Many members of the public appeared disgusted, they said, but a group of youths responded by throwing chicken nuggets at the protesters.

Hoads Farm claims on its website that it ensures ‘high welfare standards’ using the British Egg Industry Council ‘Lion’ Code.

‘We are constantly striving to ensure that we suppl the freshest and tastiest free range eggs to our customers,’ they said online.

‘This not only means adhering to highest industry standards, but also implementing our own unique standards of quality control.’

Hoads Farm told MailOnline: ‘We are both shocked and saddened at the recent imagery linked to Hoads Farm and have launched a full investigation into all the allegations.

‘The imagery is by no means reflective of the hygiene and welfare standards on any of our farms, in which we are held in high regard. We question both the validity and integrity of the images portrayed.

‘We have had a fully qualified poultry vet visit the site yesterday and raise no concerns, apart from the consequences of the protesters actions.

‘We have also requested an audit from the RSPCA Freedom Foods, which has now been completed and stated ‘the birds are in good health, with good feather cover’.’

The farm released an updated statement on Wednesday.

‘Following this incident, we asked the RSPCA to carry out an inspection of our site, which they completed yesterday. As we expected, they reported the hens being in good health and with good feather cover.

‘Additionally, we also had a fully qualified poultry vet visit the site yesterday, and, apart from the consequences of the protestors’ actions, again he raised no concerns.

‘DEFRA also visited the site, accompanied with an independent vet, who reported the following: “No none compliance for animal welfare noted at time of inspection, all compliant for welfare or free range birds. Compliant production unit and egg collection area. No issues identified.”

‘The welfare of our birds is of paramount importance to us, and we strongly refute the allegations made by these so-called animal rights activists. We also question the integrity of the images used.’

A Tesco spokesman said: ‘These are deeply disturbing and unacceptable images. We expect all brands sold at Tesco to uphold high animal welfare standards and will closely review the results of the investigations into this farm.’

Sainsbury’s said: ‘The welfare of our animals is extremely important and we are investigating these allegations.’

MailOnline contacted Hoads Farm, Asda and Morrisons for comment.