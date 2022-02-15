‘Free school meals assist me in breaking the cycle of poverty when my parents are unable to provide.’

‘Free school meals help me break the cycle of poverty when my parents are unable to provide.’

‘I haven’t gone hungry because my parents have done everything they can for me.’

I understand that this is not the case for every child, and that every child deserves food.’

Sara has never thought of receiving free school meals as “shameful,” believing that they help to break the cycle of poverty.

“With free school meals, we all start on the same footing,” says the 17-year-old, who is deciding which university to attend.

“I don’t want to be put at a disadvantage because of my parents’ financial situation; it isn’t their fault.”

“All I want is the best chance at an education that I can get, and free school meals provide that.”

Sara, who lives in Westminster, London, understands how it feels to lose eligibility for free school meals due to a change in household income.

Sara’s mother, who looks after her father, began working part-time when she was about 12 years old.

“Even with a low income, we weren’t eligible [for free school meals], so it didn’t help our situation,” said a young campaigner for Magic Breakfast, a charity that feeds hungry children breakfast.

Ministers are being pressed to extend eligibility to all children whose families receive universal credit in order to help families cope with rising bills.

“We couldn’t afford hot meals, so I was always sent in with a packed lunch… You don’t have a very varied diet because of what’s readily available at home… My mother didn’t have the time to cook much because she was working, caring for her children, and being a mother.”

“It didn’t help me at all,” Sara says, recalling feeling embarrassed because some of her classmates were unfamiliar with her Egyptian-influenced meals.

“It shouldn’t be shameful, but it did isolate you from others.”

“There is a stigma attached to free school meals of some sort, but it’s very hidden, it’s not an obvious thing.”

Lunchcards are now a thing.

Because you don’t handle money, it’s unclear who takes advantage of free school meals.

It’s never been a shameful thing for me.”

Sara, who has three siblings, believes that having a free breakfast is just as important as having a free lunch.

“A breakfast club existed at my primary school, but it cost £2 per child per year.”

