Free solar batteries for bushfire victims

The 188 South Australian families who lost homes in bushfires will be offered a free solar home battery as part of a the state government scheme launched last year.

The initative, which also involves Energy company sonnen Australia, will provide the batteries for victims as they rebuild.

Premier Steven Marshall says the solar batteries will help families save on electricity bills in the long term.

“Its been an extraordinarily tough time for people who have lost their homes,” Mr Marshall told reporters on Tuesday.

“The recovery and rebuilding are going to take years (and) we want to make sure they get back on their feet as soon as possible.”

Nell Ward, who lost her home in the Cudlee Creek fire last year, said she loved the Adelaide Hills community, making it an easy decision to rebuild in the area.

She said having a family of five, her electricity bills were always high.

“Solar was something we were thinking of with the rebuild so this battery will help.”

“It’s going to make a real difference going forward and hopefully put some money back in our pockets.”

Meanwhile, Mr Marshall said the government was on track to deliver 40,000 home batteries overall as part of the $200 million scheme initially launched in October.

Under its terms, households are offered $6,000 towards a battery and access to low-cost loans.