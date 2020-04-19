Freedom and creation (and vice versa)

Creativity is a rather reactive eagerness, an effort to adapt, as it is to be free; they are, yes, different efforts. Freedom is desirable for the creator, not so much for creation: nothing is more overwhelming than the blank canvas, nothing more paralyzing than an infinite landscape. The undesirable obstacles, however, stimulate inventiveness, it is enough to put the author a corset, premises, a budget, an unjust prohibition, to start creating, whether he wants to or not; to start thinking. Once the agoraphobia is over, your brain will do the job in the most uncertain, and even the most absurd, conditions. History shows it: few stimuli are more reprehensible – and, nevertheless, fruitful – than that of censorship, the definitive push of the creator, who will never have better ideas than forced to express himself with the imagination of the suspect.

Freedom and creation have, therefore, little to do, the first hardly helps the second, and even less guarantees it. What freedom is good for is life. Which is more important.

Although the creator can express himself in the restriction, he does not give as much of himself under surveillance. They are also different things. You can study the rules of the game and find their blind spots; he can subject his play -a thousand and one times- to the most partial revisions, the most extemporaneous, the most abusive; it will still slip through the cracks without the controller on duty being able to stop anything (the genuine acts of creation are elusive balls). But the master’s eye, the camera at the nape of the neck, will thin the horse. The creator can play with the marked cards, but not submit to them. Even if you want. He can pretend to obey, he can even believe to do it, but he cannot obey, in that creation and freedom are equal. The subaltern creator who does not conceive of himself only manufacturing: that which gives birth, whatever it is, even if it breathes or walks, laughs or cries – and even screams – will be born dead. You can work in the corral, but only if you can make it yours when no one is watching.

Freedom is desirable. For all. Who doubts it (except for the president of the studio, the investor, the head of the chain, the one of the platform (who is always an oil company), his faithful executive – tied to the belt – the producer with an eye, the distributors , the spectators (of accidents), the owners of the cinemas, the frequenters of networks, the critics, the whole world)? Freedom is desirable, he said. Recommended, even. Although inspiration does not depend on it. Although the really scary. Although sometimes they like substitutes more, like sometimes they like bean stew.

So sometimes it’s okay to have to climb a wall or two, to have something to jump over. To escape – better by choice – from immediate profit. Because what is truly free is fighting. Choose to do it. This is how the creator makes his mystery inaccessible (and therefore ungovernable). .