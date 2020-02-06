Freight plane carrying 42,000 advanced protective medical suits arrives in Changsha

A tractor transfers protective medical suits at Changsha Huanghua International Airport in Changsha, central China’s Hunan Province, Feb. 5, 2020. A freight plane carrying 42,000 advanced protective medical suits arrived in Changsha, lessening the shortage of protective suits in the fight against novel coronavirus in Hunan. The protective suits were purchased by Sany Heavy Industry from the United Arab Emirates. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)