Freight train service resumes between north China, Central Asia

TAIYUAN, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — A freight train loaded with 45 carriages of goods left Thursday from northern China’s Shanxi Province and headed for Uzbekistan, marking the first cargo train between Shanxi and Central Asia since the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The cargo on the train, including train parts, ceramic tableware, generators and other commodities, will be transported to Alma Ata, Tashkent and other Central Asian cities through the Horgos Port in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. They will arrive in Tashkent in about 10 days.

The resumption of freight trains provided strong support for the resumption of production for trade enterprises in the province.