Fremantle Dockers AFL player tested for coronavirus after fears he was exposed to carrier

A Fremantle Dockers AFL player faces an anxious wait after being tested for deadly coronavirus, 10 days out from the 2020 season.

The club has confirmed a player suffering flu-like symptoms underwent testing on Monday after being in contact with a friend who had just come out quarantine having recently returned from China.

The player’s identity hasn’t been revealed, who now faces a nervous 24-48 hour wait for test results.

‘The club advises that a player has been sent for precautionary Covid-19 testing after having contact with a friend who had been in China earlier this year,’ a statement on the club’s website read.

‘The player has advised the club that after his friend returned from China the friend underwent a 14-day isolation period, as recommended by the Australian Government for all Australians returning from China.’

The statement adds the player’s friend reported no flu-like symptoms during or after the isolation period.

‘The club was further advised that following the completion of the 14-day isolation period by the friend, which ended more than two weeks ago, the friend travelled to Perth and visited the player,’ the club said.

The player reported to club medical staff today that he was suffering flu-like symptoms and, as a precautionary measure and despite the fact that the friend had reported no flu-like symptoms, the player was immediately sent for testing and isolated.’

The club has vowed to provide more details when they receive test results.

It’s not known whether the player played in a pre-season match against crosstown rivals West Coast or attended a club function with past and present Dockers playersin recent days, AFL.com.au reported.

The news will be a big talking point on Tuesday when representatives from the 18 clubs meet with AFL officials to discuss coronavirus-related issues a week out from the season opener next Thursday night.

The AFL has already cancelled its annual match in China this year amid coronavirus fears as the number of confirmed cases grows to 91.

The clash between St Kilda and Port Adelaide was originally scheduled to be played in Shanghai on May 31.

The game will instead be played at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium a week later on June 7.

AFL officials assured last week the code was well-placed to deal with any potential impact from the coronavirus.

‘For the information we have at hand now, and we’re being urged by the federal government and the health authorities to go about our lives and our business as normal … as we speak today, that’s what we’re doing,’ AFL fixture chief Travis Auld said.

‘We’re opening the season in two weeks’ time and hopefully in front of really big crowds on the Thursday night in our opening match. If that information changes, then our fans should feel confident and assured that we’ll be well prepared for that.

‘There’s some uncertainties, and all we can do is best plan for what we know right now.’