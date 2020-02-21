French ADP buys 49% of India’s GMR Airports for 1.34…

PARIS, Feb 20 – French airports operator ADP, which operates Paris airports Roissy and Orly, has bought a 49% stake in India’s GMR Airports for 1.34 billion euros ($1.45 billion), ADP said in a statement on Thursday.

GMR Airports has a portfolio of seven airports in three countries: India, the Philippines and Greece.

ADP said the Delhi and Hyderabad airports in India and the Mactan-Cebu airport in the Philippines together handled a total of 102 million passengers in 2019.

($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Editing by Dominiqe Vidalon)