French business, employment climate slightly improves in January: INSEE

PARIS, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Business and employment climate in France in the eyes of business managers has improved slightly in January, the national statistics bureau INSEE said on Thursday.

The business climate composite indicator, compiled from the answers from business managers in the main market sectors, was at 92 this month, gaining one point but still well below its long-term average of 100.

“This very slight rise reflects different developments depending on the activity sector, in connection with the uncertainty regarding the evolution of the health situation,” the statistics agency said in its monthly report.

In January, the business climate in manufacturing gained 4 points to stand at 98 compared to last month, while services and retail trade lost one point to 91 and 93 respectively.

In building construction, “business managers have reported being more optimistic than in December about their own prospects, but have a bleaker assessment of their recent activity,” INSEE noted.

According to the business leaders surveyed between Dec. 28, 2020 and Jan. 18, 2021, the employment climate has also reported a tepid improvement, increasing by one point to 87, but still stands well below its pre-crisis level of above 105.

In an effort to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19, the French government ordered on Oct. 30 the closure of all non-essential businesses — cinemas, theaters, cafes, bars and restaurants. It plans to reopen catering businesses on Feb. 1 instead of Jan. 30. Enditem