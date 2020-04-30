French centralization weakened by the crisis

With a very centralized power, France encountered difficulties in managing the Covid-19 crisis. For the deconfinement, she has every interest in relying on local elected officials, advises the foreign press. Moreover, the map of the spread of the coronavirus by region must be unveiled for the first time this Thursday, April 30.

“Since the coronavirus epidemic began to spread in France, the country has been managing the crisis like most other major issues: centrally, explains the Swiss daily Neue Zürcher Zeitung. Decisions are made in Paris before being applied nationwide. ”

This “Uniform strategy” has some advantages, continues the media. For example, “Action can be taken quickly”. When Emmanuel Macron announced the principles of containment, it was “Entered into force at the same time and for all, whether we live in Brittany, Île-de-France or Corsica”. When it took “React quickly to relieve pressure on the areas most affected by the virus“, The centralized system facilitated the transfer of patients from the Grand Est to other regions of the country.

But this same centralization of power, “corner stone” of the French State also showed its weaknesses during this pandemic, note The New York Times.

Critics attribute France’s poor performance, at least in part, to the excess of centralization that reigns in the French state, embodied by a president, Emmanuel Macron, who said he was convinced of the virtues of ‘verticality’ of power and who used a martial speech to describe the fight against the virus. ”

Local initiatives

In the regions, departments, municipalities, many are critical of the management of the crisis. Interviewed by the American newspaper, Philippe Laurent, mayor of Sceaux (UDI) and secretary general of the Association of Mayors of France thus accuses the State of no longer being “Capable of meeting the need for security” the French.

Tensions began with the maintenance of the first round of municipal elections and were aggravated by the lack of screening tests and masks in France. And local measures have also been hampered by this centralization, explains the NZZ. An example ? “ATAt the start of the crisis, only public hospital laboratories were allowed to carry out tests. A government decree then granted authorization to private laboratories. But departmental laboratories have only been allowed to perform tests since the beginning of April. “

To remedy the government’s shortcomings, initiatives have been taken. Regarding the masks, “Faced with the emergency, the presidents of the regional councils placed their own orders and distributed masks to retirement homes and hospitals.” In Perpignan, reports the NYT, “The city has put contagious patients in a hotel when the government has told people to isolate themselves at home. In Marseille, the municipality carried out a generalized testing campaign for both sick and healthy people after the authorities ordered that only people with acute symptoms be tested. In Paris, the city has tightened the rules of national confinement by prohibiting jogging during the day. ” While in Sceaux, the obligation to wear a mask in the street created a dispute with the government for which the Council of State had to decide.

A more important role for deconfinement

For many, it is precisely local decisions that have allowed countries like Germany to be less severely affected than France. For François Bayrou mayor of Pau, this allowed “to deal with unpredictable events more effectively ”, underlines the NZZ. And adapt according to the situation in a geographic area.

Besides, these “Local specificities will play an even more important role” with the “Lifting of containment”, warns the Swiss daily. As Édouard Philippe announced, this Thursday, April 30, the Director of Health will announce both the national figures for Covid-19 patients, but will also reveal a map of the country showing the situation by region. An important point in the presentation of the deconfinement plan since “flexibility measures ” to come should depend on the number of cases of people affected, the capacity of intensive care units and the screening capacity in a department, recalls the NZZ. An assessment similar to what has been achieved in Germany thanks to federalism, touts the German monthly Pica. But the latter, local, was in fact more precise.

This Wednesday, April 29, the government met with elected officials and prefects to discuss the terms of the deconfinement. These included handing them over to the thorny issue of children’s return to school.

Audrey Fisné