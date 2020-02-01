French couple live in a ‘compostable’ wood cabin on the edge of a forest with their daughters

A French couple have lived in a ‘compostable’ wood cabin with their two young children for a year as they campaign to change the country’s housing laws.

Jonathan Attias, 33, and Caroline Perez, 34, built their home, which is made out of wood, stone and bales of straw, on a three-hectare plot they share with a friend and two others just outside the village of Chasteaux in France.

Their four-year-old daughter, Lia, goes to the village school, almost two miles away, the couple drive a car and have medical insurance.

But they have to pedal a stationary bicycle to power their washing machine, make meals from nettles, tend a large vegetable patch and their house was built on the edge of a forest out of recyclable materials and old doors.

They get free unsold produce from a bio-store in the village and water comes from a spring that is made safe with carbon filters.

‘We want to show that it is possible for people to live with and in nature,’ said Attias.

‘We are the guardians of the forest. We don’t degrade our environment, we upgrade it,’ he said.

The couple are the driving force behind the ‘Desobeissance fertile’ movement that links back-to-nature enthusiasts with landowners willing to let them build homes on their fields.

And Attias balances giving advice to people who want to live off-grid with working as a freelance journalist and teaching at a Paris university, 300 miles away, two days a month.

Perez is now working as a doula, helping women through pregnancy and labour.

The couple live in the woods by choice, after leaving jobs in Paris to raise awareness for their movement to make the government change the land laws in the country.

In France, like most of Europe, building housing in forests or on agricultural land is banned. People can only live in designated housing areas where they must respect building codes.

‘We will bring our case to the media and we want public debate, we want the law to change,’ Attias added.

But the mayor of their village, Jean-Paul Fronty, disagrees, and has blasted the couple for breaking the law.

He said: ‘Everybody wants to change the law when it suits them. What they are doing is forbidden.’