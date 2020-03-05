French Cup continues despite coronavirus concerns, PSG thrash Lyon 5-1 in semis

PARIS, March 4 (Xinhua) — The semifinals of the French Cup has been played on schedule amid the growing concerns over the spreading of coronavirus, as Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick sent Paris Saint-Germain into the final with an overwhelming 5-1 win at Lyon on Wednesday.

The French striker scored the equaliser for PSG only three minutes after Martin Terrie’s opener in the 11th minute. The 21-year-old also contributed a stellar individual performance in the 70th minute, running the ball from the left and embarrassing Bruno Guimaraes and Marcelo before to slot past Lyon’s goalkeeper Anthony Lopes. His third of the game came in the stoppage time, tapping home Neymar’s cross to beat Lopes again.

Brazilian star Neymar converted a penalty to put the visitors 2-1 lead in the 64th minute, after the confirmation of the handball by VAR, while Fernando Marcal was dismissed after being handed his second yellow card.

Pablo Sarabia added a goal nine minutes to the regular time with a low strike from the edge of the penalty area following the chaos of Lyon’s defence caused by a PSG corner.

Saint-Etienne will host Rennes in the other semifinal on Thursday.

The final is scheduled for April 25th at Stade de France.