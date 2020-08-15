French defense minister urges cabinet formation in Lebanon

BEIRUT, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — French Minister of Defense Florence Parly urged here Friday the formation of a new cabinet in Lebanon capable of implementing necessary structural reforms that are required by the international community.

Parly’s remarks came following her meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace.

Parly said that French President Emmanuel Macron will be back in Beirut to follow up on his negotiations with Lebanese officials about the need of a national unity government capable of implementing reforms, according to a statement by Lebanon’s Presidency.

She also visited Port of Beirut to receive French donations on board of a French aircraft carrier.

The French minister said that France has offered Lebanon a field hospital that can accommodate 250 beds, and 700 French soldiers will arrive in Beirut soon.

Parly arrived in Beirut on Thursday in a visit of solidarity with the country, which witnessed two huge explosions at Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, shaking buildings all over Lebanon’s capital, while killing at least 177 people and wounding 6,000.

The explosions posed a great challenge especially that the country is already facing its worst economic crisis in its history, prompting delegations from different countries to visit Lebanon and offer support in various fields. Enditem