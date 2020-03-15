French federation suspends all matches until further…

PARIS, March 12 – The French Football Federation (FFF), the country’s governing body, has suspended all matches until further notice because of the coronavirus outbreak, its president Noel Le Graet said on Twitter on Friday.

The federation is not responsible for Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 soccer matches, which are handled by the professional football league, or LFP.

LFP’s governing body will meet on Friday to decide whether to suspend professional soccer matches, French newspaper L’Equipe reported. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Ken Ferris)