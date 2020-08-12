French football club Lille sign Canadian forward David

ANKARA

Lille acquired Canadian forward Jonathan David on Tuesday, the French football club said.

“Jonathan David to LOSC: done deal!,” Lille tweeted.

“The highly talented, prolific goalscorer previously of KAA Gent (in the Belgian first division), Jonathan David has signed with us for the next five seasons,” the club said in a statement.

David, 20, will wear the number 9 jersey at Lille.

The US-born Canadian international said that he cannot wait to play for his new team.

“Very excited to start this new chapter with LOSC!,” David remarked.

Last season David scored 23 goals in 40 appearances for Gent.