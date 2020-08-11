French goalie Areola returns to Paris Saint-Germain

ISTANBUL

Spanish football giants Real Madrid confirmed Tuesday that French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has returned to Paris Saint-Germain.

We “would like to thank Areola for his dedication, professionalism and exemplary conduct this season and wish him the best of luck in this new chapter,” the club said in a statement.

Areola, 27, joined Los Blancos on a season-long loan last September, representing them in nine games.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner helped PSG win three Ligue 1 titles, four French Super Cup trophies, two French League Cup titles and two French Cup trophies.