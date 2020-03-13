French group Biomerieux launches three coronavirus tests

PARIS, March 11 – French healthcare company Biomerieux announced on Wednesday the launch of three tests to help fight a coronavirus that has killed thousands worldwide.

BioMerieux, which provides diagnostic solutions to identify the source of disease, said it had finalised development of a SARS-COV-2 R-GENE test that is expected to get a European ‘CE’ mark.

This product will also be submitted to U.S. regulator the Food and Drug Administration for possible authorisation, it added.

The company is developing two other testing products, it added, to be submitted to regulatory authorities in this year’s second and third quarters. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)