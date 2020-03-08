French lawmaker hospitalized after contracting coronavirus

PARIS, March 5 – A member of France’s National Assembly has been hospitalized in intensive care after contracting coronavirus, the lower house of parliament said in a statement on Thursday.

A snack bar worker had also contracted the virus and had been confined to home while and another worker in the lawmakers’ dining hall who was suspected of having caught the virus had been hospitalized, the Assembly said.

It did not name the legislator but added that all lawmakers and personnel had been informed about the situation.

France had recorded 423 cases of the virus as of late Thursday, up by 138 in one day, according to the national health service. There have been seven deaths so far in France. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sandra Maler)