French legislators pass a resolution labeling violence against Uyghurs as “genocide.”

The French parliament passed a resolution on Thursday calling “systematic violence” against Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang region “genocide.”

In France’s National Assembly, the resolution, which asked the government to recognize the “genocide,” was passed with 169 votes in favor and one vote against.

The resolution was also backed by President Emmanuel Macron’s Republic on the Move party.

Ethnic Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang have had their identity and culture abused for years.

According to UN data, at least one million Uyghurs are detained against their will in what Beijing refers to as “vocational training centers,” but which critics refer to as “indoctrination, abuse, and torture centers.”

China has been accused of genocide against Uyghurs by a number of countries.

Beijing has denied any wrongdoing, characterizing the accusations as “lies and (a) political virus.”