French midfielder Matuidi joins Inter Miami

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Major League Soccer side Inter Miami announced the signing of Blaise Matuidi on Wednesday, one day after the French midfielder terminated his contract with Juventus.

The 33-year-old joined Juve from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, and in a three-year stint with the Old Lady, Matuidi made 133 appearances in all competitions and won five major trophies, including three Serie A titles.

On the international stage, Matuidi made his debut for France in 2010 and has earned 84 caps for Les Bleus. The Toulouse-born midfielder played in five of France’s seven matches as they won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, including starting the final against Croatia. In joining Inter Miami, Matuidi becomes the only World Cup winner currently playing in the MLS.

A new addition to the MLS this season, Inter Miami is slated to resume its inaugural campaign on August 22, when the club plays its first match at the Inter Miami CF Stadium.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome my friend Blaise to Inter Miami. He is an exciting and gifted player and a great person,” said club co-owner David Beckham.

“To have a World Cup winner of Blaise’s quality in our new team is such a proud moment – for us as owners and for our fans. For me personally, to have a former teammate joining our club is very special and I can’t wait to welcome him and his beautiful family to South Florida,” he added.

Matuidi will wear the number 8 jersey at his new club. Enditem