French Open’s new dates in late September risk boycott by Rafael Nadal

A leftfield decision by the Fédération Française de Tennis on Tuesday to move the French Open from May to September and hopefully away from the health threat of Covid-19 risks a boycott by the 12-times champion, Rafael Nadal. It has also created confusion and anger across the game.

Without proper consultation with other stakeholders in the game, the FFT announced that what is normally the season’s second grand slam tournament and was scheduled to run from 24 May to 7 June – less than a month after the conclusion of the blackout introduced by the ATP last week – would now become the fourth and final major, starting on 20 September.

That is just a week after the US Open finishes and clashes with the Laver Cup, the popular and established exhibition team competition, featuring leading players from Europe and the rest of the world, and championed by Roger Federer and Nadal.

Federer, the world No 4, who is recuperating from minor knee surgery and not due to resume playing until Wimbledon in July, has moved away from clay in recent years and would in any case be reluctant to sacrifice his involvement in the Laver Cup, which is slated for 25 to 27 September in Boston.

The clash places Nadal, the French Open’s reigning and perennial master, in a more obviously embarrassing position. He too is a key figure in the Laver Cup’s Team Europe, along with Alexander Zverev – a client of Federer’s promotional company who chose to miss the ATP Cup in January to play exhibitions with the Swiss – Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas. But it is the Spaniard who is the king of Roland Garros. Without Nadal, the French Open is seriously diminished.

Nick Kyrgios, a major draw, is an ever-present in the Laver Cup’s Team World, as areJohn Isner and Jack Sock, last year appearing alongside Milos Raonic, Denis Shapovalov and the rising young American, Taylor Fritz.

The absence of such a stellar lineup would devalue the French Open if these plans go ahead – which is less than certain. At that time of the year, the tournament would most likely be played under the new roof, further detracting from its unique position in the game, in one of the sport’s most attractive settings.

The outspoken young Canadian, Vasek Pospisil, tweeted: “This is madness: major announcement by Roland Garros changing the dates to one week after the US Open. No communication with the players or the ATP. We have ZERO say in this sport. It’s time.”

With global sport in limbo, there is no guarantee any of the dates will be met, anyway, but there was widespread concern in the game the French had unilaterally turned the calendar on its head. It is understood urgent talks are scheduled for Wednesday morning between the FFT, the ATP and the WTA. The French are unlikely to receive a warm welcome.

The Guardian understands the USTA – the organisers of the US Open – the ATP and the WTA, who govern the men’s and women’s games, respectively, received little or no advance warning of the move by the often autocratic FFT.

The reason given in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon was reasonable enough. The FFT said: “While no one today can predict what the health situation will be like on 18 May [the scheduled start of qualification], the lockdown measures in force make it impossible to prepare for it and therefore to organise it on the dates initially planned.” The FFT president, Bernard Giudicelli, added: “We have made a difficult yet brave decision in this unprecedented situation, which has evolved greatly since last weekend. We are acting responsibly, and must work together in the fight to ensure everybody’s health and safety.”

The announcement makes no mention of the obvious shared dilemma of many events on both the ATP and WTA Tours, none of whom are able to change dates. Furthermore, in the two weeks from 20 September, there are minor ATP tournaments in Metz, St Petersburg, Chengdu, Sofia, Zhuhai, Beijing and Tokyo. If the French insist on going alone, they are likely to make enemies at board level and in the locker room, not to mention at the gate.