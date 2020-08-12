French PM urges collective action to avert COVID-19 rebound

PARIS, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — The French government will “extend as much as possible the obligation to wear a mask in public spaces” and people must act collectively to head off a rebound of COVID-19 epidemic, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday.

“In France, the situation linked to the COVID-19 has deteriorated in recent days. For two weeks, the epidemiological situation has been evolving in the wrong direction,” Castex said.

Since early August, the country registered an average of 2,000 new cases per day versus 1,000 a month earlier, while admission to hospitals and intensive care units (ICUs) crept up, he told reporters during a visit to a hospital in the southern town of Montpellier.

“All of this is worrying,” Castex said. “If we don’t act collectively, we expose ourselves to the heightened risk that the rebound in the epidemic becomes hard to control.”

In a bid to curb the virus circulation, a ban on gatherings which draw more than 5,000 people was prolonged until the end of October, and the wearing of face masks in outdoor public spaces would be extended “as much as possible,” the prime minister announced.

He added that the government was working on a plan to toughen restrictive rules in the country’s 20 largest cities where the infection rates are high, and bolster testing capacity and improve access to tests notably for people with symptoms.

“We know perfectly well that the fight against the virus will only be won in one way: prevention, application of barrier gestures, mask-wearing, protection of the most vulnerable, and respect for isolation instructions,” Castex said.

On Tuesday, 1,397 new COVID-19 cases were registered in France, bringing the total to 204,172. The overall death toll rose to 30,354, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 infection dropped slightly to 5,012 from 5,045 on Monday. A total of 391 people are currently in ICUs, five fewer than Monday.

For several days, these two key indicators have oscillated between rises and falls, veering away from the continuous decline observed since April. Enditem