French police threaten not to monitor confinement if they do not receive masks

The main unions ofFrance PoliceThey have warned this Thursday the Ministry of the Interior thatyour agents may stop doing their watchcompliance with the confinement decreed to stop the spread of the coronavirusif they do not receive masksto be able to protect themselves.

In a joint statement, they have sent the Ministry of the Interior their“solemn warning”that if “the means of protection are lacking in the services, the police will only carry out the really urgent missions and will not proceed to continue controlling the confinement.”

Likewise, the seven signatory unions have askedtransparency to Interior and clarify how many masks agents have, how many are going to be purchased and when is it due to be distributed, after asking for explanations by mail from its owner, Christophe Castaner, last March 19 without response.

The warning occurs, as highlighted by BFMRV, one day afterthe Interior Ministry decided to transfer its ‘stock’ of maskswith FFP2 type filterto health personnel, leaving the agents the use of surgical masks.

On the other hand, this Thursday thefirst coronavirus fatality in the ranks of French security forces. According to the National Gendarmerie, it is a 51-year-old agent who was not in contact with the public and whose causes of contagion are unknown at the moment.

In addition, the first medicalized high-speed train has evacuated this Thursday from Strasbourg, in Alsace, 20 patients to hospitals in the Pays de la Loire region, according to local media. The patients have traveled in five TGV carriages accompanied by fifty health workers and will be distributed in Angers, Le Mans, Nantes and Roche-sur-Yon hospitals, according to ‘Le Figaro’.