French president vows to support Lebanon

BEIRUT, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — French President Emmanuel Macron assured on Saturday that France is committed to supporting Lebanon to preserve its unity and stability, said a statement by Lebanese Presidency.

“We hope that this new cabinet works on achieving the Lebanese people’s hopes by implementing the reforms promised during the CEDRE Conference,” Macron said during a phone call with Lebanese President Michel Aoun to congratulate him on the government formation.

The CEDRE is an international conference which pledged to release 11 billion U.S. dollars in loans and donations for Lebanon on condition that the country makes serious reforms.

Meanwhile, Aoun explained to Macron the current circumstances in Lebanon and assured that he is working on solving different issues in a way that restores Lebanon’s economic prosperity.

Lebanon has recently formed a new cabinet headed by Hassan Diab amid nationwide protests calling for the overhaul of the current political system and the implementation of reforms.