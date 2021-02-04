French shares close 1.86 pct higher

PARIS, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — French shares rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 1.86 percent, or 101.43 points, to close at 5,563.11 points.

European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus advanced 6.59 percent. French multinational defense company Safran rose 4.76 percent. French payment and transactional services company Worldline added 3.96 percent.

European multinational food-products corporation Danone lost 1.65 percent. Multinational steel manufacturing corporation ArcelorMittal S.A. shed 1.00 percent. European commercial real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE went down by 0.90 percent. Enditem