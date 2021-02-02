French shares close up 1.16 pct on Monday

PARIS, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — French shares rose on Monday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 1.16 percent, or 62.47 points, to close at 5,461.68 points.

French omnichannel company Teleperformance advanced 3.48 percent. French payment and transactional services company Worldline rose 3.00 percent. French digital transformation leader Atos rose 2.99 percent.

European commercial real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE lost 4.32 percent. French multinational defense company Safran lost 1.10 percent. Multinational integrated oil and gas company Total SE went down by 0.97 percent. Enditem