French shares drop 1.57 pct

PARIS, April 3 (Xinhua) — French shares lost on Friday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 down 1.57 percent, or 66.38 points, to close at 4,154.58 points.

Of the 40 selected large companies, 31 lost in the day.

French aeronautic giant Safran lost 8.16 percent, the top loser of the blue chips. French banking group Societe Generale shed 8.15 percent and global energy giant Total edged down 7.58 percent.

French multinational retailer Carrefour advanced 6.08 percent, the top gainer of the blue chips. French public relations company Publicis Groupe rose 4.22 percent and French multinational pharmaceutical company Sanofi gained 2.37 percent. Enditem