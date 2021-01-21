French shares gain 0.53 pct on Wednesday

PARIS, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — French shares rose on Wednesday with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 0.53 percent, or 29.83 points, to close at 5,628.44 points.

A total of 28 of the 40 selected large companies gained in the day.

French electrical systems designer and builder Thales advanced 3.84 percent, the top gainer of the blue chips. French multinational corporation specializing in luxury goods LVMH rose 3.39 percent and French multinational tyre manufacturing company Michelin gained 3.16 percent.

European multinational food-products corporation Danone lost 1.60 percent. French concessions and construction company Vinci went down by 1.49 percent. French company that produces alcoholic beverages Pernod Ricard lost 1.38 percent. Enditem