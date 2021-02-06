French shares gain 0.90 pct on Friday

PARIS, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — French shares edged up on Friday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 0.90 percent, or 50.72 points, to close at 5,659.26 points.

French concessions and construction company Vinci advanced 5.78 percent, French multinational automobile manufacturer Renault rose 5.23 percent, and French multinational investment bank and financial services company Societe Generale rose 3.06 percent.

French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom SA lost 5.79 percent. European commercial real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE lost 1.72 percent. French multinational corporation that produces construction materials Saint-Gobain went down by 1.53 percent. Enditem