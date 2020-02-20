French shares gain 0.90 pct on Wednesday

PARIS, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — French shares edged up on Wednesday with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 0.90 percent, or 54.42 points, to close at 6111.24 points.

Of the 40 selected large companies, 31 gained in the day.

French-Italian multinational electronics and semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronics advanced 4.42 percent, the top gainer of the blue chips. Global oil and gas company TechnipFMC added 2.99 percent. French international luxury group Kering gained 2.86 percent.

French digital transformation leader Atos lost 3.65 percent. French multinational retailer Carrefour shed 1.53 percent and French mass media conglomerate Vivendi edged down 0.71 percent. Enditem