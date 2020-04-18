French shares gain 3.42 pct on Friday

PARIS, April 17 (Xinhua) — French shares edged up on Friday with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 3.42 percent, or 148.85 points, to close at 4,499.01 points.

A total of 39 of the 40 selected large companies gained in the day.

French multinational hospitality company Accor advanced 9.24 percent, the top gainer of the blue chips. French concessions and construction company VINCI rose 7.57 percent and French multinational defense company Safran gained 7.28 percent.

France-based 3D product design company Dassault Systemes lost 1.08 percent, the only loser of the blue chips. Enditem