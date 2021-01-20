French shares lose 0.33 pct on Tuesday

PARIS, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — French shares lost on Tuesday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 down 0.33 percent, or 18.66 points, to close at 5,598.61 points.

Of the 40 selected large companies, 25 lost in the day.

Multinational steel manufacturing corporation ArcelorMittal S.A. lost 4.86 percent. French multinational advertising and public relations company Publicis Groupe lost 4.59 percent. French multinational retailer Carrefour went down by 2.98 percent.

French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom SA advanced 6.04 percent. Stellantis N.V., the car company combining PSA Peugeot and Fiat-Chrysler rose 3.11 percent. European multinational food-products corporation Danone rose 2.67 percent. Enditem