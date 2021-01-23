French shares lose 0.56 pct on Friday

PARIS, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — French shares lost on Friday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 down 0.56 percent, or 31.22 points, to close at 5,559.57 points.

Of the 40 selected large companies, 31 lost in the day.

The top loser was French multinational information technology service company Atos, which lost 4.23 percent. French multinational investment bank and financial services company Societe Generale lost 3.30 percent. Stellantis N.V., the car company combining PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, went down by 3.18 percent.

European commercial real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE advanced 2.59 percent. French multinational corporation specializing in luxury goods LVMH rose 0.77 percent. Air Liquide, the French multinational company that supplies industrial gases and services, rose 0.69 percent. Enditem