French shares lose 3.76 pct on Wednesday

PARIS, April 15 (Xinhua) — French shares lost on Wednesday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 down 3.76 percent, or 170.19 points, to close at 4,353.72 points.

Of the 40 selected large companies, 36 lost in the day.

French multinational advertising and public relations company Publicis Groupe lost 9.58 percent. French food services and facilities management company Sodexo lost 9.35 percent. European commercial real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE went down by 8.89 percent.

French multinational food-products corporation Danone advanced 1.21 percent. French software company Dassault Systemes rose 0.65 percent. French high fashion luxury goods manufacturer Hermes International rose 0.42 percent. Enditem