French territory of New Caledonia lifts restrictions

PARIS

The French-owned overseas territory of New Caledonia begins lifting restrictions Monday, with its population resuming, for the most part, life as usual.

New Caledonia comprises four archipelagos, or groups of islands, lying in the Pacific Ocean 1,210 km (750 miles) east of Australia and to the west of Fiji. It is one of the first to ease the lockdown, and the first territory under French control to do so.

The island region has had no deaths from the coronavirus and only 18 confirmed cases of infection since starting confinement on March 24. With no new cases over the past 12 days. 3,000 tests have been carried out on a population of 270,000.

When President Emmanuel Macron issued a nationwide lockdown in France, on March 17, New Caledonian President Thierry Santa suspended all flights into the territory. All visitors were required to quarantine with fines issued for non-compliance.

Testing began immediately with the first two cases found the next day — an Australian couple on honeymoon, who were put into quarantine. As of March 27, total cases had only risen to 15.

As a result of its place in the world, New Caledonia is a major tourist attraction and relies heavily on such for its economic well-being, as well as imports, for many facets of its livelihood. Tourism, however, is not permitted for the time being the only shipments allowed are for emergencies or supplies.

Schools, places of work, hotels, restaurants, shops, and even beaches are now allowed back open, but as with its mainland parent France, authorities are asking citizens to respect strict social distancing measures as well as wear masks and maintain a heightened sense of hygiene.

Nightclubs, bars, and movie houses — places where patrons could gather perhaps too closely — will remain closed in a note of caution for the moment.