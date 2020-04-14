Frenchman accidentally uses ejection seat during jet ride | NOW

A 64-year-old man from France was catapulted from a fighter jet by ejection seat last year. He accidentally grabbed the ejection lever, investigators from the French aviation authority announced Tuesday.

The incident occurred on March 20, 2019 at Saint-Dizier military airbase in northeastern France.

The man, who runs a defense industry company, was surprised by colleagues with a ride in the back of a Dassault Rafale B two-seater. The researchers state that he did not feel like it at all and that his heart was racing, but that he did not dare to refuse the gift.

When taking off, the man’s belts were not tight enough, causing him to float above his seat. To regain his balance, he grabbed hold of what turned out to be the handle on his ejection seat. The man was fired from the jet at an altitude of 400 meters and at a speed of more than 500 kilometers per hour.

The Frenchman’s parachute made for a relatively safe landing in a nearby field. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The pilot managed to prevent him from being thrown out of the plane and was able to put the Rafale back on the ground.

According to the researchers, several mistakes were made in the run-up to the incident. Medical warnings that the passenger should not be exposed to the high g-forces when a fighter jet takes off were ignored and his seat belts were too loose. He also lost his helmet when ejecting.

French defense and justice authorities are also investigating the incident.