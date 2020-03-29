Fresh fruit from SW China exported to Singapore via land-sea freight service

CHONGQING, March 29 (Xinhua) — A train loaded with refrigerated containers of citrus departed from southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality on Sunday to Singapore.

The cargo of 25 tonnes of fresh citrus from Zhongxian County, Chongqing, will arrive in Singapore in 13 days via the China-Singapore Southern Transport Corridor, a trade and logistics passage linking western Chinese provincial regions with Singapore.

It represents an export breakthrough of fresh citrus from Chongqing to Singapore. The land-sea route has cut the procedure of changing containers and shortened the transport period by two weeks by no longer transporting goods from Chongqing to east China for offshore shipping.

“This is a landmark for high-quality agricultural products in Chongqing and other west China provinces and regions to reach markets in ASEAN countries through logistics connectivity,” said Han Baochang, director of Chongqing’s China-Singapore project administration.

By the end of February, the land-sea freight route had seen a total of 1,674 trips, transporting goods worth 910 million U.S. dollars, mainly cars and auto parts, architectural ceramics and chemical raw materials.