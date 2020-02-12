Fresh operations kill 35 insurgents in Afghanistan’s northern province

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — A total of 35 militants have been confirmed dead as a cleanup operation continues in Balkh district of the northern Balkh province in Afghanistan, said an army statement released here Monday.

The mopping-up, according to the statement, was launched late Sunday night and so far 35 insurgents have been killed and five others arrested.

Without providing more details, the statement added that the operation would last until the restive Balkh district and its vicinity is cleared of the insurgents.

Taliban fighters who are active in parts of Balkh province have not commented on the report.