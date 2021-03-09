Freshman Zhang scores 46 as Liaoning ends Guangdong’s 15-game winning streak

ZHUJI, China, March 8 (Xinhua) — It’s a hard-fought win for Liaoning Flying Leopards.

The CBA powerhouse trounced the defending champions Guangdong Southern Tigers 124-115 through an overtime on Monday, calling an end to Guangdong’s 15-game winning streak.

The night belonged to Liaoning freshman Zhang Zhenlin. Against Zhou Peng, one of the best defenders in China, the 22-year-old power forward snatched as many as 46 points, including 20 in the first quarter.

His total point is the scoring record for local Chinese players so far this season. “I just tried my best,” said Zhang after the game.

Zhang dunked six times throughout the game, and collected nine rebounds and three steals alongside his crazy scoring show.

Before Monday, Liaoning lost four out of the past five games due to the absence of several key players including O.J. Mayo, and that troubled head coach Yang Ming a lot.

“I have been a member of the Liaoning team since 2000, and the past few days were the most challenging moment in my 20-year Liaoning career,” Yang said.

Yang said he was losing weight because of the pressure before the game against Guangdong, and the win against the defending champions is a big relief.

“The victory tonight boosts morale for the team,” he said.

Liaoning was leading from the start of the game. Zhang made all of his five shooting attempts beyond the arc, carrying Liaoning to close the first period 31-22.

Liaoning shooters lost the rhythm in the second, allowing Guangdong to cut the deficit to four points by the half-time whistle.

Fu Hao did a great job for Liaoning in the third quarter. His lay-up extended Liaoning’s lead to 11 points.

Sonny Weems led Guangdong to catch up, and managed to level the score 107-107 thanks to three straight 3-pointers in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Zhang saved Liaoning in the overtime by making another three-pointer, while Guangdong shooters were hard to find the basket, only to see Liaoning seal the victory with a nine-point advantage.

“Zhang Zhenlin played a perfect game tonight,” Yang said. “Not only on scoring but also on rebounding and defensive side.”

“It’s his freshman year and his performance is a key factor in our victory.”

Zhang played college basketball for the Tulane Green Wave in NCAA before joining Liaoning this season. “There is still plenty of room for his improvement,” said Yang.

Liaoning point guard Guo Ailun made 28 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds. Zhao Jiwei and Han Dejun had 15 and 14 points respectively.

It was the second meeting for the two teams this season, with Guangdong winning the first 118-115.

“It’s a good chance for our young guards to learn from star guards such as Guo and Zhao,” said Guangdong head coach Du Feng.

Weems led Guangdong by 35 points. Hu Mingxuan added 20.

“It’s just a regular season game,” said Weems.

“We still have a long season ahead.” Enditem