Freya Ridings admits she turned down Ed Sheeran collaboration

The Castles singer revealed that Ed Sheeran and his producer Steve Mac approached her with a potential ballad collaboration but she turned it down

Freya told me: “I was doing a writing session with Steve Mac, I love that man, he is a complete genius, super humble, down to earth and so good two work with.

“And he showed me a ballad that Ed was writing, and he asked me to write the other half so like a duet and I was like ‘noooo’, we never did it.

“But the fact that he asked I was extremely grateful, he works so hard and I learnt a lot from that hard work and dedication.

“I am just so in awe of Ed Sheeran and his incredible song cast, and how he continue stop build his legacy.”

At tomorrow’s BRIT Awards Freya is up for Female Solo Artist but insisted she’s still shocked by her success.

“It was such a shock and a surprise how well Lost Without You done, especially as I had been doing open mic for a few years.

“I know ballads aren’t for everyone, and I have always understood that.”

Now with two chart hits, and a No 3 album Freya hopes she can inspire young aspiring songwriters, she gushed: “For one little girl to say ‘I started writing songs because of you’, then it’s all worth it.”

And how does she feel about fame? “I don’t know, I am a songwriter first, I am super shy and was especially at school”, Freya said coyly.