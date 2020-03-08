Freyja Hanstein diagnosed with ‘high grade’ brain tumour a year after husband dies from rare cancer

Freyja Hanstein’s brain tumour diagnosis in 2015 was devastating in its own right, but her diagnosis came with an extra sting in the tail.

Because a year before doctors told the 32-year-old that she faced her own health battle, Freyja’s husband Lars died at age 28 from a rare cancer in his abdomen.

Still dealing with the loss of her soulmate, Freyja was forced to ‘put a padlock on her grief’ and fight her own health battle – which led to the creation of a ‘cancer-fighting’ app that would help generations to come.

The couple met in 2011 while touring around Indonesia.

‘It was a beautiful moment on my way moving back to the UK from just over a year working in Sydney’s CBD,’ Freyja, who used to live in Sydney but is now in Cornwall in the UK, told FEMAIL.

‘I was stargazing on a Lombok beach with an amazing man and bumped into him unplanned on every island after. Then he turned up in London moments after we made it home.’

Lars had already struggled through his first cancer diagnosis in 2010, before he met Freyja, which was considered ‘cured’ by way of an operation and chemotherapy.

But the Synovial Sarcoma cancer – commonly found in the joints but in Lars’ case appeared in his abdomen – returned in 2012 when he turned 26.

‘It’s rare, aggressive and normally surgically removed,’ Freyja said. ‘But the placement of Lars’ cancer made it difficult to take out’.

Multiple rounds of chemotherapy were unsuccessful, even when he put a strong focus on fitness, his diet and mental health.

He died on November 6, 2014, one month after the couple got married.

‘It’s so hard to know how to grieve,’ Freyja said of that time.

‘Everyone is different and for me it was simply pushing the door to depression away from my head space. Padlocking it and cementing it closed. I think that because of this it grew.’

Freyja’s own diagnosis was a ‘heavy hit’ a year later, as hospital staff informed her she had high grade Oligodendroglioma.

‘Due to its size and grade the tumour in the temporal lobe of my brain was operated on very quickly,’ she said.

‘Following the operation I had a strong hit from radiotherapy and then intense chemotherapy.

‘Through these treatments I lost my general language, concentration and particularly nouns, names of friends and family. A little bit like starting in a new country. You can interpret the language, but find it really difficult to unearth recently spoken words.’

But for Freyja the treatments worked and she was given another chance at life by doctors.

She has been ‘clear’ of cancer since 2019 and scans reveal that only scar tissue is growing in its place, a sign that the brain is healing.

‘I have scans every six months but I am officially free from cancer. Touch wood it will stay this way forever,’ she said.

Freyja has created an app called Wholesome World to pool together all of the resources she relied on during her cancer treatment, that might help others.

‘One of my strongest sources for cancer and general life health is from a book called Anticancer: A new way of life by Dr Servan Schrieber,’ she said.

‘He gives advice to help you understand the medicinal side of battling cancer, but also the home life aspects that are strong in both avoiding and fighting cancer like mental health, physical strength and following a nutritious diet.

‘I found it hard after my operation to remember where the sources were to cover my research on any of these aspects, which is how the app started.’

The app contains delicious, home-cooked recipes, backed by nutritionists and authorised medicinal information to provide support for those wanting to improve their general wellbeing.