Friends boss Marta Kauffman reveals show reunion has been postponed as they ‘can’t not’ have a live studio audience

FRIENDS creator Marta Kauffman has admitted social distancing implications for a live studio audience is the latest reason the long-awaited reunion show has been postponed.

Fans were left elated this year when learning Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc would reunite for the program, expected to air in May on HBO Max.

This would have marked the sitcom’s return to screen more than 15 years after it last aired.

Yet the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced much of the TV and film industry to temporarily stop filming, has wreaked havoc with plans for a return to Central Perk.

Show boss Marta has now told how it is the live crowd which has sparked delays, as social distancing regulations would just not work with a huge gathering of people.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “We all want it to happen. We just have to wait until it is safe.

“This is a show that is not scripted, but this is the way the show works – we are going to need a live audience.

“Even if we socially distance that live audience, it really is a huge part of what Friends is… We can not do it without them.

“Everyone is all in and we are just waiting for that time when it feels connected to bring in a live audience.”

Actress Lisa, who played the hilarious Phoebe Buffay, previously spoke out about the delay, admitting the “whole point” was an in-person reunion.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “We haven’t all been in the same room in front of people — I mean, we have privately once many years ago but that’s it.

“The whole point of this is to be in the same room. That hasn’t changed. And HBO Max is being phenomenally patient and understanding.”

Meanwhile, HBO’s head of original content said in June it was a “fool’s errand” to try to attempt to guess when they may start production.

The confirmation of the reunion in February came after reports the cast would be earning $4 million each to film the unscripted special.